17,472 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

