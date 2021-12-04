1,861 Shares in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

