19,200 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 8.00 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 7.83 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.65.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.31.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.