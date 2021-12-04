$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $202.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

