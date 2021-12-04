-$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to announce ($2.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.
NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
