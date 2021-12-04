-$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to announce ($2.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

