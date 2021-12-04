2,054 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,663,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,873,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

