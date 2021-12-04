$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.