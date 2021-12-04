$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post $209.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $140.23.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
Featured Article: What is cost of equity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.