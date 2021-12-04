$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,352. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

