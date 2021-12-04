$29.58 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce sales of $29.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 billion and the lowest is $29.04 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.33 billion to $125.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.32 billion to $124.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.12.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,676,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $467.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

