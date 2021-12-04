$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.46 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. 21,822,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,869,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

