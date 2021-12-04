33,935 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HUBS opened at $745.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $775.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

