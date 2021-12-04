373 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

