3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $106,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.55. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.