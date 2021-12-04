$41.70 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to announce sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $110.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARBK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 589,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,995. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

