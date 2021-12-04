44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

