44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $586.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

