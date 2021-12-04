44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 777,430 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $13,064,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 893.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 524,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

