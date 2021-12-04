44 Wealth Management LLC Has $563,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

