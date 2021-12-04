44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 744 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

