$452.63 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $452.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.75. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.