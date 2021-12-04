45,638 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.