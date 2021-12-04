4,708 Shares in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.07 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.