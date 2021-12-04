$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the lowest is $5.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,103. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

