$75.87 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $75.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 30.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $361.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

