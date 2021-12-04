$75.87 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $75.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 30.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TH remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $361.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
