8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $527,652.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $908,356.72 and $527,652.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005530 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

