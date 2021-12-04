$95.82 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $95.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.38 million and the lowest is $95.25 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $302.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 154,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $538.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 2.30. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

