9,500 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 786.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

