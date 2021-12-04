AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

