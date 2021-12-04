Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 153,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

