Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 85,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

