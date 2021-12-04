Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist Securities

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE AKR opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.