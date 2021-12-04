AceD Trading 57% Higher This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $60,540.53 and approximately $385.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.