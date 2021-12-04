Adam Daley Sells 100,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $17.77 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

