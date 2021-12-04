Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 645,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

