Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.