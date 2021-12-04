AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 242 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

