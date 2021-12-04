AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 790 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

PLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

