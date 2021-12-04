AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $331,000 Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 557.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 452,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 92,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

