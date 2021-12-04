AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $18.24 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.