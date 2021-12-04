AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 230 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $218.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

