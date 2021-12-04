AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $97,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AeroCentury during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

ACY traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. 39,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.56. AeroCentury has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

