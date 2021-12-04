Aeternity Trading 38.6% Lower This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $47.77 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 393,311,311 coins and its circulating supply is 347,490,368 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

