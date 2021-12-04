Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 201.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 151.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,797. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.