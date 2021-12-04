Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 808,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 267,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

