ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

AGESY opened at $52.70 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

