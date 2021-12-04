Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE A opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

