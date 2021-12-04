Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

