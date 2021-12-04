AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

