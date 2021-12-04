AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.