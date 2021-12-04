AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.